OKC man taken off life support following assault; suspect's charges changed to manslaughter

The victim of an alleged assault earlier this week was taken off life support and now a man is accused of first-degree manslaughter, authorities said.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma City police along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force conducted a warrant search for Albert Gattison, 70, near NE 21 and N Kelham Avenue.

Authorities found Gattison in a front yard. He appeared to have been physically assaulted, authorities said.

Gattison was taken to a local hospital where it was learned he suffered a critical head injury and was not expected to survive.

Police arrested Jermaine Harvey, 22, who was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery.

On Wednesday, Gattison was removed from life support and died as a result of his injuries.

The Oklahoma County jail has since listed Harvey’s charge as manslaughter in the first degree.

