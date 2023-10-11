OKC officer, arrested for allegedly falsifying records, previously accused of negligent homicide

An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid administrative leave after allegedly altering times on citations to gain overtime pay.

Lt. Bryant Holloway, 48, who has served more than 10 years with the Police Department, was arrested Friday, police said.

He turned himself in and was processed through the Midwest City jail, police said.

Police told The Oklahoman an investigation unfolded several months ago after a supervisor noticed a discrepancy in citations Holloway issued.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said Holloway altered the time of citations to align with an overtime program for traffic shifts.

“He wasn't working the overtime when he was supposed to be,” Littlejohn said.

In a felony case filed in Oklahoma County District Court, Bryant faces charges of perjury, embezzlement of more than $1,000 and publicly circulating an altered document.

Officer also accused of negligent homicide in 2015 crash

Police confirmed Tuesday that Holloway was accused of negligent homicide — a misdemeanor — in 2015. Negligent homicide is alleged when someone acts in willful and reckless disregard for the safety of others.

The Oklahoman reported that Holloway was charged after allegedly causing a fatal crash while driving 30 mph over the speed limit without using lights or sirens

Holloway was chasing a speeder near NW 150 and Pennsylvania Avenue the afternoon of Dec. 12, 2015 when Marinan Reese, 79, attempted to make a left turn onto NW 150 from a stop sign and Holloway crashed into her vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Holloway was driving 78 mph when he applied the brakes and was going 60 mph at impact, according to the affidavit.

Reese was taken to OU Medical Center, where she died, The Oklahoman reported.

Former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Tuesday told The Oklahoman that Reese misjudged Holloway's speed and pulled in front of him from a residential side street.

Prater said Holloway pleaded guilty after a meeting with the family in which he apologized. He said he agreed with the family's suggestion that Holloway be given probation.

"I did however tell the chief of police he should be fired," Prater said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police officer on leave, accused of falsifying records