New OKC ordinance requires property owners to fix dilapidated outdoor signs

Oklahoma City is adopting new sign codes next month that will trigger broad changes in how residents handle temporary signs, dilapidated signs and mural designs.

The new codes are aimed at compelling businesses to better maintain their signage and to beautify neighborhoods and business areas throughout the city.

The Oklahoma City Council approved the codes Tuesday as part of an ordinance focused on beautification efforts, which also included a section on mural installation.

Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher explained that the proposed amendment had been in the works for years, but after recent federal court cases on the implementation of zoning restrictions, the ordinance needed adjustments.

The ordinance was lengthy, with numerous community organizations and stakeholders reflected in its details, and several changes are expected to start in March. In some cases, there's more regulation; in other cases, there's actually less.

When do the new sign codes go into effect?

The new ordinance will take effect Friday, March 15.

New sign codes allow temporary right-of-way signage with permit

Typically, the city's right-of-way is considered the area between the street curb and the sidewalk, and includes alleys and medians.

For many years, it was illegal to place any signs (except for traffic safety signs) in the city's right-of-way. But beginning March 15, the city will allow temporary signs to be placed in many city rights-of-way as long as you have a permit.

Temporary signs placed on private property out of the city's right-of-way are still considered legal and won't need a permit. They are allowed to be displayed for up to 30 days, up to three times a year.

How do I get a permit for new temporary signs?

Residents interested in placing temporary signs in the city's rights-of-way will be required to purchase a $25 permit and pay 25 cents for each sign. Every sign also will be required to carry a sticker compliant with the month it was purchased.

Starting March 13, the necessary permits and stickers can be bought at the city's Development Services Business Center on the first floor of the Jim Couch Building, 420 W Main St.

Ordinance imposes penalties for dilapidated, out of compliance signs

As per city code, signs are required to be kept in good repair, clearly legible and free of damage, deterioration, and defacement. Signs that are dilapidated, damaged, deteriorated, defaced, abandoned, illegible or no longer advertising the business on the property would be in violation of the new ordinance.

Property owners who've received a notice of violation for a dilapidated sign will be given the opportunity to provide the city's code enforcement departments with an action plan to bring the sign into compliance.

“Neglected signs are not only an eyesore, but they contribute to the deterioration of our city,” Chad Davidson, the city's code enforcement superintendent, said in a statement Tuesday. “We prefer compliance over citations, so we will give property owners time to bring their signs into compliance.”

But if the signs don't end up fixed, the city would be able to hire a contractor to remove the sign at the expense of the property owner.

Signs placed in the right-of-way without a sticker also will be removed and disposed of. It will still be against the law to place signs in intersection sight triangles and on utility poles, lamp posts, street signs and parking meters.

How do I report dilapidated signs?

The city encourages residents concerned about dilapidated signage to email its Code Enforcement officials at codeenforcement@okc.gov or call 405-29702317.

How do changes in city code affect murals?

Beginning March 15, most murals also will no longer require permits and will not need to undergo review by the city's Arts Commission. According to the new sign codes, permits will only be required if the mural:

Has electrical components.

Has three-dimensional elements.

Is mechanically fastened.

