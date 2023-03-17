OKC police arrest 47-year-old man after fatal shooting of 20-year-old roommate Thursday

Oklahoma City police arrested a 47-year-old man after the fatal shooting of his roommate Thursday morning at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning near Oklahoma City Community College in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., Thursday police received a 911 call of a shooting at Hillcrest Green Apartments. Officers found Matthew Harvey, 20, dead inside one of the apartments.

Harvey's roommate, a 47-year-old man, shot and killed Harvey after "an altercation," police said, but remained at the scene Thursday morning. The Oklahoman is not naming the man because he has not been officially charged. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaint of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

"As to whether a charge will be filed for him shooting (his roommate), that's something the district attorney's office will work out," said Sgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Thursday's fatal shooting was the second in a week for southwest Oklahoma City in mid-March. Tuesday night, police had arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a deadly shooting Monday morning at another apartment complex.

More:Shooting at southwest OKC apartment complex leaves one dead Monday

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man arrested after deadly shooting of roommate in southwest OKC