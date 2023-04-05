OKC police arrest two teenagers in connection with viral animal abuse case

Law enforcement in the Oklahoma City metro arrested two teens in connection with videos of animal cruelty went viral in early April. Oklahoma City Welfare executed a search warrant and rescued three dogs from a metro-area residence.

Oklahoma City police have arrested two juveniles amid a case of animal cruelty that also involved threats to a metro middle school.

Sunday, various law enforcement agencies in the metro received phone calls about a video circulating online showing the two juveniles punching, stomping and tossing dogs, while also making threats toward Deer Creek Middle School. Police initially attempted to find the juveniles at several addresses Sunday but were unsuccessful.

Monday, another video was posted online containing school threats. Police said they located one of the juvenile suspects at a house and seized guns.

Officers gathered additional information about the second juvenile and took him into custody Tuesday. According to police, both juveniles will face two felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare also executed a search warrant at the residence where the dogs were being kept. Authorities seized three dogs, including the two in the videos, and officials said the canines would be taken to a safe place.

"It's important to be the voice for the animals," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "It's a felony crime, and we appreciate the concerned citizens who alerted us these videos, even if it's hard to watch. We want to be able to take quick and appropriate action on these things and stop them from happening. It's important to investigate, follow up, and make arrests accordingly for the good of the community."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police arrest two teenagers in connection with viral animal abuse