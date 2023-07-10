OKC police make arrests in weekend homicides

A close-up photo of police lights by night

Oklahoma City police this weekend arrested two people in connection with separate homicides.

About 10:54 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Apollo Drive where they found Danny Grenzebach, 58, shot to death inside a residence.

There was an argument between Grenzebach and a relative, which escalated to the fatal shooting, police said.

Police identified Joshua Driever, 42 as the suspect. Driever fled the scene on foot but was later found hiding in the backyard of the residence.

Authorities arrested Driever on a first-degree murder complaint. He and Grenzebach were living together at the time of the shooting, police said.

About 8:23 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of a body in a field in the 1200 block of SW 22.

Responding officers found Eddie Lucas, 32, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lucas was attacked by Michael Newman, 45. The alleged attack occurred in a transient camp, police said.

Newman was arrested on a murder complaint.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police arrest two people in connection to separate homicides