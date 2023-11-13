OKC Police identify deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, November 9.

Officials say officers responded to a domestic call that turned into an officer-involved shooting Nov. 9 in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers got on scene near NE 12th Street and Lottie Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Azjaynee Owens-Bey, outside pointing a gun at multiple people. Once Owens-Bey saw officers, he ran inside a nearby building while still pointing his firearm at numerous people.

OKCPD says when officers entered the lobby of the building, Owens-Bey began pointing his gun at police and fire a shot at one of them. An officer returned fire, hitting and killing Owens-Bey.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

