OKC police investigating homicide
OKC police investigating homicide
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
French police have arrested five former Ubisoft executives after an investigation into sexual assault and harassment at the company. Among those taken into custody was former Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an October 2 incident that left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. Video captured by Cruise and viewed by TechCrunch shows a robotaxi braking and then running over a pedestrian who is laying in the street after being struck by a human-driven car and launched in front of the autonomous vehicle. Cruise said the driver of the vehicle who initially hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
Prosecutor describes Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996.
The Texas transfer allegedly raped a woman at a KU dorm in August. He reached a plea deal regarding a 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend on Sept. 14.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
In the first solo episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill talks through loyalty in the modern NBA, specifically as it relates to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
Former UFC star Nate Diaz got into a street fight with a YouTube personality in April, but officials in New Orleans have said Diaz choked out Rodney Petersen in self-defense. Thus, they have declined to prosecute him.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
The convicted murderer has been at-large since an Aug. 31 prison escape.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
A fatal stabbing in Brooklyn and the killing of a journalist in Philadelphia have deepened a sense of unease in some big cities.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Anya Taylor-Joy has sparked discussion after footage showed her speaking Spanish to Jenna Ortega and Rosalía. The post ‘Don’t let other people tell you what you are and what you’re not’: Anya Taylor-Joy speaking Spanish stirs discussion on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.