OKC police investigating two recent shooting deaths and one fentanyl overdose as homicides

Oklahoma police are conducting three new homicide investigations for incidents occurring on Friday and Saturday, including two shootings and one fentanyl overdose.

These bring the department's number of homicide investigations to 15 so far in 2023.

Here's what police know about each investigation so far.

OKC police investigating fentanyl overdose as a homicide

About 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, police responded to a motel at 4820 W Reno Ave., where they found Stephen Muller, 43, dead "from an apparent drug overdose."

While investigating, police said they learned Ashley Morgan had been in the room with Muller and "supplied and distributed the fentanyl he ingested, then fled the scene before officers arrived. She made no attempt to render aid to Muller, who was completely unresponsive."

Police found Morgan at a nearby gas station, and after they interviewed her, she was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.

OKC man allegedly shoots woman he's dating. What police know

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call at 4212 Altadena Ave., where they'd been told there was a possible deceased person.

The resident, Jake Harris, refused to come out of the house for police. The Oklahoma City Tactical Unit, or SWAT team, responded and was able to take Harris, 31, into custody after several hours.

Police said they found Amanda Miller, 40, in the home, where she died from an apparent gunshot wound. Miller and Harris were dating, according to the police investigation, and the shooting likely occurred several days before when the two had a disagreement.

Harris was booked into the county jail on a murder complaint.

OKC police investigating shooting death with help of witnesses

Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday evening, where they found a victim and a minor child who had witnessed the shooting at Cornerstone Apartments, off Interstate 240.

Officers learned the suspect, Dario Acebedo, and the other victim, Maria Aguilar, were still in the apartment. Acebedo and Aguilar were previously in a relationship and share a child together, police said.

"Investigators learned Maria Aguilar and Dario Acebedo became involved in an altercation after Dario showed up unannounced at the apartment," police said in a release. "This altercation led to Mr. Acebedo shooting and killing Maria and shooting and injuring another adult female."

Acebedo surrendered and was taken into custody, and he was sent to an area hospital for what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries before being booked into jail on complaints of murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The other victim is expected to recover, according to police.

