OKC Police look to identify man after house burglarized

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a house.

According to police, the house was located near SW 128th and May Ave.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.

OKCPD says a cash reward may be available.

