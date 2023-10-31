OKC Police look to identify man after house burglarized
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a house.
According to police, the house was located near SW 128th and May Ave.
LOCAL NEWS: Deputies arrest father passed out with child in car
Officials encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.
OKCPD says a cash reward may be available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.