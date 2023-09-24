OKC police say one person shot at Oklahoma State Fair; juvenile in custody

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired Saturday night at the Oklahoma State Fair.

One person was shot in the chest after a fight occurred in the Bennett Event Center at the fairgrounds, and one juvenile is in custody in relation to the shooting, said Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper.

Fairgoers reported people running and quickly exiting the fair following the gunshots. One witness said people were stampeding and children were crying in the confusion.

Cooper said the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Cooper said.

This is an ongoing story.

