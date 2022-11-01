OKC police release body camera footage of two police shooting incidents

The Oklahoma City Police Department on Monday released video from body cameras used by three Oklahoma City officers who are under investigation after firing their guns at suspects in two separate mid-October shootings.

One man, 21-year-old Sergio Gruver, was shot and killed by two officers, Sgt. Dustin Wright and Jesus Hernandez, on the afternoon of Oct. 16. Two days later, in the early morning of Oct. 18, drive-by shooting suspect Dagan Oliver, 20, and Master Sgt. Keegan Burris exchanged fire, but ultimately no one was injured.

After the shooting on Oct. 18, the department has had 11 officer-involved shootings in 2022.

At 2:25 p.m. Oct. 16, Wright, Hernandez and Sgt. Cody Rodgers responded to a report of a man threatening his family members with a knife at 1316 SW 25.

When officers arrived, Gruver stood outside holding a blue kitchen knife, while two people stood outside a car parked in front of the residence.

"Get in your car and lock the doors," Hernandez can be heard yelling as he arrived on the scene.

A person shown in the video can be heard yelling "Sergio, no," as Gruver approached the officers with his knife.

The officers repeatedly told Gruver to "drop the knife."

Officers Wright and Hernandez stood, guns drawn, in and near the street while Sgt. Cody Rodgers took cover behind one of the vehicles. From there, Rodgers deployed his taser twice on Gruver, who was not affected.

"Tase him again," Hernandez said.

Gruver turned and took a steptoward Rodgers, and it was then that Wright and Hernandez opened fire on Gruver. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police did not provide by the time of publication either the number of shots fired or the number of gunshot wounds Gruver suffered from.

Police said in a press release that officers later learned Gruver had stabbed someone near the residence before officers' arrival.

Wright and Hernandez have been placed on routine administrative leave pending investigation of the incident.

Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 18, police were pursuing a vehicle that had been used in a drive-by shooting near 300 SE 43, according to a news release.

The pursuit led officers to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of SW 45, where Oliver, the driver and shooting suspect, exited the car and hid in front of a parked van. As Officer Burris asked Oliver to come out, he fired gunshots at Burris who returned fire.

Oliver fled with a handgun, leaving a rifle near the van. He was found hiding in a nearby apartment, where he continued to shoot at officers through the window. Officers can be heard pleading with Oliver to come out.

"Dagan, come on man," one officer said at 5:33 a.m. "You can do this. Come out peacefully."

Oliver exited on his knees with his hands up at 5:40 a.m., as one officer told him, "It's all right, you're going to be all right, you're going to be OK. I promise, Dagan."

Oliver can be heard crying in the body camera footage as he was taken into custody.

"Dagan, you did the right thing," an officer said as he placed his hand on Oliver's chest, after Oliver was placed in handcuffs.

Police also said Oliver was booked on complaints related to a string of armed robberies here in the metro area.

Burris has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

