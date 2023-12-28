OKC police release details following officer-involved shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department has reported its third officer-involved shooting of the year.

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 1100 block of SW 26, Lt. John Townsend saw a man on foot, firing a rifle into a residence, police said.

Townsend stopped his car and confronted the suspect holding the rifle, police said. During the confrontation, Townsend fired his weapon at the suspect, later identified as Vandell Stubbs, 26.

Police said Stubbs, along with a second suspect, Quintel Price, fled the scene on foot. With the aid of a police dog, Price, 28, was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said Stubbs was arrested hours later near the scene. Stubbs was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released from the hospital, police said.

Stubbs and Price were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints related to the shooting.

Townsend, a 19-year veteran of the police force, has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC officer on paid administrative leave following shooting