OKC Police search for missing 17-year-old

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have asked for the public’s help finding 17-year-old Anndri Fildes who was last seen Sunday.

Officials said that this is not an Amber Alert but that they are concerned for Fildes.

Fildes was last seen just west of Southeast 26th Street and South Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a red sock with Mickey Mouse, and a green sock with a frog according to police.

Officials said that Fildes had also taken two sweaters with her, one white, and the other pink. One of the sweaters has the word “Love” on it.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately.

