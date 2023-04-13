OKC police searching for one or more suspects after southside apartment shooting

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after four people were found dead on North 2760 Road near Hennessey in Kingfisher County.

Oklahoma City Police are searching for one or more suspects after someone was shot at a southside apartment complex.

Sgt. Dillion Quirk said one victim was shot at Cherry Hill Estates on SE 44th and was taken to a hospital, but he does not know what their condition is. Quirk said the police call log showed some area schools may have been placed on lockdown, but that he hadn't confirmed this.

"A large law enforcement presence is investigating, and as a safety precaution we have notified nearby schools as well," police said on Facebook. "Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC shooting leaves one injured as police look for one or more suspect