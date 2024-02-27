OKC Police say a welfare check turned into a standoff standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department responded to the scene of a possible barricaded suspect with children involved.

Police were called to NW 11th and Roff concerning a suspect who had barricaded inside of a home with the suspect’s children.

Authorities say this began after a welfare check on children who have been absent from school for months.

Police say, suspect has kids inside the house and are unsure if the suspect has any weapons.



A TAC team is on scene assisting with Oklahoma City Polic

This story is developing.

