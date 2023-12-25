OKC residents have options for Christmas tree disposal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation is asking Oklahomans do not throw away your Christmas trees.

City officials are asking residents to consider turning it into free mulch with help from the City of Oklahoma City.

OKC residents can drop off natural Christmas trees for OKC Parks to mulch from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands. They can be dropped off, and mulch can be picked up from dawn until dusk in designated areas at the following parks:

Mulch will be available until Jan. 15, 2024. Residents must bring their own shovels and containers.

City officials say, mulching your tree keeps it from becoming landfill waste and provides benefits to your garden by helping maintain soil moisture, keeping tree and plant roots warmer during the winter months and conserving water.

The mulching program is open to all Oklahoma City residents.

Bulky Waste

Residential Oklahoma City Solid Waste customers with curbside trash and bulky waste services may also set their natural or artificial trees at the curbside for collection with other bulky waste no later than 6 a.m. on their assigned monthly bulky waste date.

Visit okcutilities.com or okc.gov/mytrashday to see when your next bulky waste day is. For bulky waste set-out guidelines, visit okc.gov/trash.

