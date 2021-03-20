OKC settles with two county judges in jail dispute

Mindy Ragan Wood, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 20—The City of Oklahoma City has agreed to stop jailing individuals arrested for crimes in Cleveland County at the Oklahoma County Jail, court records show.

For decades the Oklahoma City Police Department has housed people who fall in Cleveland County's Oklahoma City limits at the Oklahoma County jail. The city operates its own jail inside the county jail.

Defense attorneys told The Transcript last year that the practice meant inmates had to wait longer than necessary to see a judge when their case required a bail to be set, possibly infringing on due process rights.

In April 2020, then-Chief District Judge Thad Balkman issued an order to halt the tradition and required the OKCPD to transport arrestees to the jail in the county jurisdiction where the crime occurred. Balkman's order cited state law, which requires an arrestee to be transported to the county jail where the offense occurs. Canadian County District Judge Jack McCurdy also enacted a similar order.

Oklahoma City challenged the order in court and the matter made its way to the Oklahoma Supreme Court after negotiations between Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and judges ceased, the Transcript reported previously.

Court records show that retired former Chief Justice Steven Taylor on Dec. 16, 2020 ordered the judges and the city to be available for mediation.

Attorneys for the city asked the high court to dismiss the case on Friday and included a settlement in its exhibit to the court which is dated Jan. 28, 2021.

The agreement states that the OKCPD will jail the arrestee in the county jurisdiction, but will first be permitted to process the individual in the city's police department's processing facility.

"Upon completion of processing, the City, through its police department, will immediately transport the arrestee to either the Cleveland or Canadian County jail. The arrestee will not be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Oklahoma City police facility for processing. The processing and transport time will not take more than 12 hours," the agreement reads.

Both county jails will also provide a secure interview room for Oklahoma City police detectives. Oklahoma City will be forced to pay for any improvements to the room and the jail will be responsible for the cost of connectivity for the equipment. Inmates are to be made available to detectives for questioning within one hour upon request, the agreement states.

"If charges are declined by the District Attorney in Cleveland and Canadian Counties and the City of Oklahoma City has pending municipal charges against the arrestee, the respective county will transport the arrestee to the City of Oklahoma City jail," the agreement reads.

When an arrestee is wanted by multiple counties or the crime spans across multiple jurisdictions, the individual will be booked into Oklahoma City's jail.

Balkman and fellow District Judge Lori Walkley issued a joint statement thanking Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley for agreeing to the order.

"We applaud Chief Gourley for allowing his officers to come into compliance with the law and for his leadership in righting a decades old wrong," the statement reads.

A call to Gourley was not returned.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.

