An OKC spot known for great burgers is the latest restaurant to shutter

The latest business to fall victim to a recent ongoing rash of closures plaguing Oklahoma City's food and beverage industry is Ned's Starlite Lounge, 7301 N May Ave.

The Shadid family, owners of the restaurant, posted Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing "effective immediately."

"Unfortunately, this is happening frequently in our industry and we are next in line. Ned’s Starlite Lounge will be closing effective immediately. Over the past five years we have had the opportunity to meet and work with some of the best employees, some of the best patrons, and have been a part of some of the best celebrations!" the family wrote on Facebook.

"We thank our wonderful friends & employees (who over the years have become family) and vendors because without these people our business was not possible! Our love and friendship goes out toward everyone that supported us, whether daily, weekly, or yearly you helped support our small business and our family. We want to thank every last one of you all for giving us that amazing experience!"

Garnering more than 300 responses and nearly 1,000 reactions, the post's comments were filled with people shocked and saddened to hear the news of Ned's closing.

"This is heartbreaking! We love the Starlite but above all else, we love the Shadid family!!! Just so very sorry this is happening," wrote Facebook user Lee Heiskell Limber.

Some users encouraged others to support their favorite restaurants more vocally while they are open in efforts to prevent closures from happening.

"I'm seeing this reposted everywhere. If everyone would repost their favorite spots all the time while open maybe businesses would still be open. Just a thought," wrote user Janda Lemons.

Ned's closure follows previous announcements from several other restaurants, bars and breweries including Oak & Ore, Twisted Spike Brewing, Scratch Paseo, Sunset Patio Bar, Yuzo Sushi Tapas, Moni's Pasta & Pizza and more.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ned's Starlite Lounge the latest OKC restaurant to close unexpectedly