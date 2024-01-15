OKC utilities customers: Beware potential spam calls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Utilities Department is warning residents of a potential scam targeting customers.

“It has come to our attention that someone is posing as a representative of the Utilities Department making fraudulent phone calls demanding immediate payment,” said the department. “The Utilities Department would like to remind all customers that we will never call to demand payment over the phone.”

What You Need to Know:

The Utilities Department will never demand payment over the phone.

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, city offices are closed and the Utilities Department will not be issuing any collection notices for account balances nor will there be any water shutoffs for nonpayment today.

If you receive a call demanding payment, do not provide any payment details. Instead, call the Utilities Department directly at 405-297-2833 to confirm your account status.

If you confirm that the call was from a fraudulent source, please report the incident to the Oklahoma City Police Department by calling 405-231-2121 or 911.

Officials say if a payment is not received, there will be a 48-hour notice for residential and commercial customers, and a seven-day notice for all multifamily-unit customers, before utilities are disconnected. These notices will be visibly posted on the premises.

