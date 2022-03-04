OKC woman charged with assault, breaking and entering after incident in Carter County

According to district court records, an Oklahoma City woman was charged with a felony count of burglary in the first degree as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse, assault and battery, after an incident in Healdton.

Court documents filed in Carter County show charges were filed after Mika Michelle Bennett, 24, allegedly broke into and entered an occupied residence in Healdton on February 22. Records say Bennett forcibly opened the front door of the residence without the consent of the two occupants. Charging documents further allege that Bennett intended to commit domestic assault and battery upon entering.

More: Sting on illegal marijuana operations around Oklahoma is just the beginning

Bond in the matter was set at $2,000 by Carter County Judge Dennis Morris on February 28. Court records indicate that a no contact order was filed as to the plaintiffs on March 1.

If convicted, Bennett faces a sentence of 7 to 20 years imprisonment.

Local services for victims of domestic violence are available through the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma. The Shelter offers a 24/7 crisis hotline at 580-226-6424.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: OKC woman charged with assault, breaking and entering in Carter County