OKCFD responds to apartment fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near SW 55th Street and S Agnew Avenue on Friday night.

Apartment fire near SW 55th St and S Agnew Ave. Image courtesy KFOR.

According to OKCFD, the fire appeared to start on the first floor before spreading to the second level of the building. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it was started by a warming fire.

