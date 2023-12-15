OKCPD announces rollout of real-time information center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department announced Friday the rollout of its Real Time Information Center (RTIC).

The RTIC is based out of police headquarters.

Officials say it’s designed to greatly enhance the abilities of police officers to keep our community safe by quickly providing critical information and updates to officers in the field.

According to police, a team of specialized crime analysts will staff the RTIC and will have access to some of the latest law enforcement technology.

