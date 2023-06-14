OKCPD arrests 110 people at street racing takeover

Over 100 individuals have been arrested following a street racing gathering in Oklahoma on June 11.

Residents in the area reportedly filed complaints prompting the Oklahoma City Police Department to disrupt the meet and take action. The gathering involved trespassing on private land, specifically a warehouse in the 8700 block of S. Pole Road, where racers, onlookers, and bystanders were taken into custody.

Apart from the arrests, more than 50 vehicles were impounded, and several weapons were recovered, including five handguns and an AR-15. They also recovered one stolen car.

MSgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department said that while these were significant numbers the results were not so unusual.

"It's not uncommon to seize automatic firearms or handguns at gatherings or events of this type, we've had operations where we've seen it before, somewhat regularly," Quirk said.

OKCPD tweeted that in total, there were over 110 arrests and 110 citations issued.

Street takeover gatherings involve reckless driving, loud music, and street racing, often carried out on public roads and highways. Oklahoma City Police said they started receiving tips about this in early May.

In response to recent citizen complaints, June 11th OKCPD disrupted a street takeover gathering & arrested more than 100-people trespassing on private property in the 8700-block of S. Pole Road.



This incident draws parallels to a previous incident in which police arrested nearly 70 people on trespassing complaints as drivers were reportedly hot-rodding in a Hobby Lobby parking lot in southwest Oklahoma City near an 240 Service Road. At least 67 people were arrested on complaints of trespassing that night.

Still, police maintain that this is a normal but somewhat infrequent happening. While on the subject MSgt. Quirk remarked "As for there being any sort of pattern or persistence of this kind of event, we simply received a tip and when we have tips of this nature we intend to follow them up as effectively as we can."

