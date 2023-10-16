OKCPD: Carjacking at Taco Bell leads to two suspects, 800 fentanyl pills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed two people have been arrested after a tense encounter at a local Taco Bell.

According to the police report, the victim said two men carjacked him when the suspects approached asking about pills then suddenly pulled a gun and forced him into the back seat.

Authorities say the suspects drove off but then stopped and let the victim out. The victim went back to Taco Bell and contacted the police.

Police say the suspects were caught a short time later with one suspect having a gun and more than 800 suspected fentanyl pills.



