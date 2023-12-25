OKCPD discover man shooting into residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed two suspects have been arrested after one was caught firing into a home.

According to police, the incident happened at Southwest 26th & S. Douglas on Saturday morning when a officer say a man with a rifle firing into a home. The officer went up to the suspects and at one at one point fired his gun. The suspects took off on foot.

Authorities say, the officer was not hurt and no one was hit by gunfire in the home.

Police confirm the use of a drones and K-9 resulted in the one suspect being caught.

No further information has been released at this time.

