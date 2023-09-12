OKCPD investigating shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) -The Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a shooting located at Southeast 57th and South Shields Blvd.

Police officials say, one person was transported to OU after shooting victim’s aunt took him to a nearby fire station.

Authorities confirm there is no suspect at this time.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.

