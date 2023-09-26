OKCPD seek public assistance locating 15-year-old teen

Terré Gables/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for public help in locating 15-year-old Zoe Jaber.

Police officials say Zoe Jaber was last seen at Capitol Hill High School.

Authorities have given the following physical Description:

•5’6

•115 lbs

•Red curly hair/shaved on side

•Wearing gray short sleeved shirt/black pants

Zoe, Jaber, Image courtesy OKCPD X/formerly Twitter

The Oklahoma Police Department says, if you have information to please contact 9-1-1.

