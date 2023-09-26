OKCPD seek public assistance locating 15-year-old teen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for public help in locating 15-year-old Zoe Jaber.
Police officials say Zoe Jaber was last seen at Capitol Hill High School.
Authorities have given the following physical Description:
•5’6
•115 lbs
•Red curly hair/shaved on side
•Wearing gray short sleeved shirt/black pants
The Oklahoma Police Department says, if you have information to please contact 9-1-1.
