UPDATE: OKCPD suspends all non-injury crash calls due to slick roads

UPDATE 9:25 P.M.

OKCPD announced that they are suspending all non-injury accident calls at this time.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Sunday night Oklahoma City Police announced that they might suspend service to all non-injury crash calls for now as the number of calls has piled up.

OKCPD has encouraged drivers involved in a non-injury collision to avoid calling dispatch but instead exchange information and insurance.

This comes as officials warn throughout the metro and beyond of the slick roads accumulating.

Several reports of crashes have already come into the newsroom. The KFOR team is currently out in the conditions reporting.

