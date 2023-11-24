OKCPD: Truck stop turmoil leads to one man shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed a man was shot at a Love’s near I-35 and Northeast 122nd on late Thursday evening.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old man walked into the truck stop just before 8:00 p.m. saying he was shot. The victim said someone tried breaking into his truck, shot him and then took off.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not shared any further details on the suspect at this time.

