OKCPS announces remote learning for students on Monday

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools announced late Sunday night that due to the winter weather conditions, all students will learn from home on Monday, January 22nd.

They reported that students’ family members can visit their website for more information.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > https://kfor.com/weather/winter-storm-impacting-oklahoma/ >

Students and families are encouraged to check with their coach or sponsor for after-school activity plans.

The district announced that school buildings will be closed, but their district offices will open at 10 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.