OKCPS in support of Edmond Public Schools after challenge to OSDE rules

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools made a statement Saturday supporting Edmond Schools after the district challenged OSDE’s rules overseeing library books.

Last week Edmond Public Schools officials asked for the Oklahoma State Supreme Court to rule on whether or not the Oklahoma State Department of Education has the authority to decide which books public schools can have in libraries, and to punish districts for violating their rules.

EPS also petitioned the court to file an injunction to stop the OSDE from taking any action against EPS until the court decides on the first challenge over OSDE’s jurisdiction.

“OKCPS supports the right of Edmond Public Schools or any other school district to challenge actions that they believe do not serve the best interests of their students and community. Districts have school board members, who are elected by their constituents, to establish the policies that best fit the needs of their respective community. Communities deserve to have local issues addressed at the local level.” Dr. Sean McDaniel, Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent

At the news conference, she announced the EPS board voted unanimously to file those legal challenges after the district received a letter from the OSDE on January 19.

News 4 obtained a copy of that letter.

It ordered EPS to remove two books—The Kite Runner and The Glass Castle—from its high school libraries, claiming the OSDE’s Library Media Advisory Committee determined the books “qualified as sexualized content” under OSDE’s rule defining sexualized content.

Neither book contains pictures or illustrations of any kind. Both are text-only.

