If OKC's new NBA arena goes over budget, who foots the bill?

Two months have passed since Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly approved a tax extension to pool $900 million into building a new arena to house the city's NBA team.

But what remains unclear is who might foot the bill for cost overruns, which could be considerable if things don't go as planned.

Construction for professional arenas and stadiums routinely costs millions more than original estimates due to inflation, construction delays and design changes. Under the city's current negotiation with OKC Thunder owners, taxpayers could be on the hook to pay for cost overruns.

Some economists have expressed concern that the current deal absolves the Thunder team of responsibility for cost overruns until the design work is locked in. City leaders, however, have been adamant that the letter of intent signed by city management and by the Thunder's ownership limits spending on the arena construction to available public funds.

"There really is no such thing as a cost overrun in our universe. We just simply make cuts, you know? We scale back," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. "The agreement we've signed with the team basically states that the team understands that there's no other source of revenue."

How have other arenas handled cost overruns?

A look at nationwide trends would show residents might have good reason to be concerned.

In the past three decades, taxpayer-subsidized construction of large sports venues has become increasingly common in large and mid-sized cities throughout the United States. These endeavors are often highly expensive — at least hundreds of millions of dollars — as cities try to build to the same level of facilities used by competing teams and their cities.

The cost of building stadiums and arenas often inflates beyond what was originally proposed. An ongoing example is the new Buffalo Bills stadium in New York, where costs were first expected to be $1.4 billion but is now estimated to run up to $300 million over the original projection — overruns the NFL team is contractually obligated to cover.

In Ohio, the stadium housing the NFL team Cincinnati Bengals opened in 2000 at an initial cost of $455 million. The Wall Street Journal described the deal as “unusually lopsided” in the NFL team’s favor, but the Bengals had threatened to leave Cincinnati if the city didn’t subsidize the stadium.

The Bengals requested recent upgrades to Paycor Stadium, which would add at least another $500 million. A Hamilton County commissioner told Cincinnati News earlier this year that the current stadium agreement was “96% on the taxpayers’ back” and that she was open to soon negotiating different terms when the Bengals’ lease expires in 2026.

In Oklahoma City's case, Thunder ownership agreed to contribute $50 million toward the construction, which is about 5% of the total projected cost. Economists derided the agreement as one of the worst deals for taxpayers in NBA history, as many believe the team's contributions are too low in proportion to the overall projected cost.

What does the current OKC plan say about cost overruns?

City Manager Craig Freeman talks about the next steps of the downtown arena during a news conference in December in Oklahoma City.

An official contract won't come until a location is finalized, which could be named before summer 2024, but basic expectations are still laid out in a letter of intent signed in September by Holt and Thunder ownership chairman Clay Bennett.

“The parties agree that continued joint development of the budget and its revenue sources may increase the budget before construction commences, but the budget and the funds available will not diminish below $900,000,000,” the letter reads.

The agreement also says any surplus from the sales tax extension between 2028 and 2034 will be set aside to use for completing the arena or for maintenance and upkeep of the new building. Both the city and Thunder ownership are expected “to work together in good faith to build to the final budget ultimately agreed upon by the parties."

The letter of intent states that the Thunder "shall not be responsible for any cost overruns," but the team would pay if they request a modification that results in a cost overrun after the design is finalized.

“In such instance, the Team is only responsible for the increase above the previously agreed-upon budget that is attributable to their request,” the letter states.

Will the city set a hard budget?

Travis Roach, an economics professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, talks about public financing of arenas during a discussion in January.

Critics such as Travis Roach, an economics professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, argue that without a firm ceiling, the arena cost can "literally just keep climbing" and the deal is "going to age like milk in the sun."

City officials have not released an official budget for the project, but Holt has stated frequently that the plan is to shape the budget around the $900 million bottom line, drawn through "conservative" methods. When taxpayers asked if the project would end up costing much more than expected, Holt said he'd reply that it's not going to cost more "because it can't," Holt said. "We have what we have."

"We're going to build a roughly $900 million arena and we will build to the budget, and I don't know why people find that so hard to accept, because it's the way we've been doing it for 30 years," Holt said.

Holt points to tax revenue surpluses collected from MAPS 3 and MAPS 4 as a way of lessening concerns about new arena costs.

What happens if not enough money is raised by the sales tax?

Historically, the city has been asked to vote on extending a sales tax to keep funding a project after it's gone over budget.

In the late 1990s, several of the original MAPS program projects, including the current arena and downtown library, were costing much more than expected and planners weren't sure how to finish construction.

It was tough for officials to restore public confidence in MAPS projects, said Cathy O'Connor, former executive director of the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City. But the extension passed with 68% of the vote and the projects were completed.

Since then, O'Connor said, city staff can more effectively manage projects of a MAPS scope, and "with a greater degree of sophistication" than they had in the '90s.

"But I think, to some extent, (the city) will just have to continue to always talk about budget, scope and schedule, even with the Thunder ownership," O'Connor said. "If the tax generates more money than they need, great! But if it generates less, then there will be some serious discussions about scope."

Holt said that no one envisions extending the sales tax for the new arena's budget with another vote, because by the time the six-year sales tax collection is over, the arena should have already been open for years.

Could the city supplement sales tax funding with a use tax or MAPS money?

Because there were already MAPS 4 dollars allocated to upgrade the current arena, that money will be redirected to the new construction, as outlined in the arena proposal voters approved.

That amount was originally announced as $70 million, but this could increase somewhere closer to $79 million, according to MAPS staff, as the actual cost of improvements done at the arena could be less than expected.

Another potential, though unlikely, source of additional funding could be the sales tax's matching "use tax," which the city assesses on goods and services that are intended to be used in Oklahoma City but are paid to out-of-state vendors that aren't required to collect sales taxes.

Now that voters have approved the arena sales tax, the use tax is expected to bring in at least $180 million, but neither tax will start until 2028.

Holt said it is "legally possible" that funds could be allocated from that use tax to go toward the arena costs, but that "it is not our intent," as the use tax funding has been regularly earmarked in recent years to pay for police and fire fleets that otherwise have no dedicated funding source.

In the meantime, since the sales tax won't begin for another four years, the city will likely use a line of credit to finance the beginning of the arena construction, as the venue is expected to be finished in time for the 2029-30 NBA season.

City Manager Craig Freeman has not yet offered any specifics on a strategy, but said the “limited and defined funding sources” outlined in the arena proposal would set hard budget lines for the city to follow.

How does MAPS factor into how the city finances the arena?

David Todd, program manager for the MAPS office, sits in 2023 in the arena with new scoreboards and seats through MAPS 4 upgrades at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Since the same type of sales tax that funded the MAPS projects will be used to fund the arena construction, many wonder if the arena project is the equivalent of a new MAPS program. Numerous city officials, however, caution that this is not the case.

"The construction really won’t follow the exact same method that we’ve had for MAPS. It’s not really a MAPS project," Freeman said. "Really what we’ll do is be working with the (Thunder) team and work through the council. We’ll have the same open (and) transparent process of doing public process, public selections, public awards of contracts. All of that will go through that public process."

But even if the arena project doesn't officially carry the MAPS brand, it undeniably benefits from the MAPS legacy. Longtime MAPS program manager David Todd said his office will help guide the city and its eventual contractors through the new arena construction, and the 30th anniversary of the first MAPS program was heavily invoked in last year's pro-arena campaign.

"It's obviously the track record of the city, and the voters being able to see that, for 30 years, city leaders have kept their promises, and that their aspirations for what these projects would achieve has not only been met but surpassed," Holt said.

But that legacy is hard-fought and imperfect. Times were drastically different in 1993, and a retired political consultant remembers the uphill battle it took to convince locals that voting to approve the MAPS proposal was a worthwhile endeavor.

“The thing we were worried most about was the conservative nature of Oklahoma voters,” said Mike Carrier, who once was a major consultant to city officials on the first MAPS proposition. “Oklahomans don’t like higher taxes. That is historic — it has gone on forever, and we were really concerned that people would miss the big picture.”

Construction of the city's current arena was one of nine projects funded as part of MAPS when it passed by a slim margin in 1993. Winning over a skeptical public at a time when downtown was stagnating challenged MAPS campaign proponents.

“The climate was a lot different back then,” Carrier said. “Downtown Oklahoma City was really suffering at that point, and it was a big, risky leap of faith to convince people in Oklahoma City to bet on the promise of a rejuvenation effort by taxing themselves.”

How has confidence in city projects changed over time?

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt speaks at a watch party for the Oklahoma City arena vote on Dec. 12 at the University of Central Oklahoma Boathouse.

While the first MAPS program was plagued with delays and cost overruns, the experience led to more conservative budgeting that included the use of “add alternate” options, which were items that were bid separately from the project and could be trimmed to reduce costs.

City officials nowadays are much more competent in how they tackle high-dollar, high-profile city projects, Carrier said, and he is optimistic that a new arena, despite whatever temporary obstacles might arise, will turn out well.

“The current arena was the first attempt of Oklahoma City legitimately trying to step into the big leagues, because they wanted to bring in an NBA team,” Carrier said. “But it reimagined what was possible, and obviously it paid off. It was a huge step forward for the city, and I think it will continue to pay off.”

Holt is similarly confident, noting that residents have bestowed a great deal of trust in city leadership with the passage of five votes related to arena projects since the first MAPS three decades ago.

"I don't want this to foreclose the possibility that we continue to do the types of things that we saw in MAPS 4, but understand that, from the voters' perspective, the vast majority of voters think this is perfectly in line with what we've been doing for the last 30 years."

