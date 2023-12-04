OKC's OKANA indoor waterpark taking shape as resort closes in on 2025 opening

Crews continue work on the OKANA Resort along the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City.

The building that will be home to the 100,000-square-foot OKANA waterpark is quickly taking shape with colorful slides stacked up nearby awaiting installation.

The waterpark will be the largest in Oklahoma and among the largest in the United States when it opens in 2025 as part of the $400 million OKANA resort being built along the south shore of the Oklahoma River.

In addition to the building topping out and the arrival of slides, construction crews in recent weeks have set up a concrete bottom for a 4.5-acre lagoon outside of the indoor waterpark that will include a zip line into the pool and an inflatable obstacle course.

The two-story waterpark at OKANA, shown in this rendering, will span 100,000 square feet.

The OKANA indoor waterpark, shown in this rendering, will include a wave pool that provides visitors a real surfboard to carve a never-ending wave.

What are the features planned for the OKANA waterpark?

Building plans and renderings recently released by OKANA show the indoor waterpark will be a destination filled with water slides popping in and out of the two-story building. Restaurants at the waterpark will include a casual Japanese pub, a burger bar, a pizzeria, a Hawaiian shaved ice stand, and bars inside the waterpark and along the lagoon.

“This is going to target a new audience, one we’ve not seen, that is looking for a family friendly destination they can visit year-around,” said Zac Craig, president of Visit OKC.

More: Where development on the OKANA hotel and resort stands after one year of construction

OKANA waterpark map

Craig said he expects the waterpark, the largest in Oklahoma, will draw a regional tourist market. The waterpark will be connected to a 39,000-square-foot conference center, 12,000-square-foot entertainment center, and 404-room hotel.

Craig said Visit OKC has been in talks with the resort’s operator, Texas-based Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, to coordinate marketing efforts to ensure visitors will extend their stay to enjoy other city attractions.

Water park slide parts are stacked up as crews continue work on the OKANA Resort along the Oklahoma River.

The waterpark, surrounded by shops, restaurants, a hotel, entertainment and conference space, is expected to tie into existing nearby attractions including Riversport and Bricktown.

More connections are expected with the city draining the river between the Eastern Avenue and Western Avenue dams to build a ferry landing and a pedestrian bridge that will link OKANA with trails on the north shore.

“With this ferry landing, we’ll have visitors who can check into OKANA not have the need to use their car again in Oklahoma City,” Craig said. “They can then travel with the Bricktown Water Taxis, the streetcar and trails to get anywhere downtown and along the river. It adds to the vision of how connected Oklahoma City is going to be.”

Crews continue work on the OKANA Resort along the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKANA resort in OKC planning 100,000-square-feet indoor water park