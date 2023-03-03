OKC's Pink Parrot bar is closing after a weekend fight where multiple people were stabbed

A fight and multiple stabbings occurred early Saturday morning February 25, 2023, at the Pink Parrot in Bricktown.

The owner of a Bricktown bar where multiple people were stabbed over the weekend said he will not be reopening the bar.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a fight broke out inside Pink Parrot at 209 E Sheridan, injuring 10 people with seven of those being stab or cut wounds from a knife, police said Friday. The bar closed down immediately after the incident and has not opened since, said Randy Malone, attorney for Pink Parrot owner Richard Taylor.

“After the tragedy, he thought it was the right thing to do,” Malone said.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday in relation to the stabbings, booking him in jail on accusations of two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set to $500,000.

The Oklahoman is not naming the arrested man because he has not been formally charged.

More:8 people injured, some stabbed, during Bricktown bar fight Saturday morning. What we know

Pink Parrot owner cited for alcohol license violations

Taylor is "distraught" over the incident, Malone told The Oklahoman. Malone said Taylor is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

After an investigation into Saturday's incident, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, also known as ABLE, cited the business for four counts of allowing a person under 21 inside the bar and one count of permitting fighting.

“All these are major violations of their license agreement,” Commission Executive Director Brandon Clabes told The Oklahoman. “We've been in contact with the owner of the business and we are negotiating a plea agreement at this time.”

Taylor also has ownership interest in Oklahoma Ranch and Tipsy Tiki, Malone said.

More:New 9 p.m. curfew for minors in Bricktown is now in effect. Here's what we know.

What happened during the fight, according to a police investigation

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance video from the Pink Parrot shows a fight break out between two male bar patrons about 1:26 a.m. Saturday.

Story continues

The man who was eventually arrested was sitting in a booth near the fight. He then stood up and walked toward the two men with “what appears to be a knife in his right hand,” according to the affidavit.

“This suspect can be seen swinging this knife at a male in a black hoody, without justification, and appears to make contact,” the affidavit said. “The suspect is pushed away but returns and wrestles with another victim. The suspect makes several thrusting motions with his right hand, striking a female once and a male several times.”

More:Police work with U.S. marshals to arrest man in connection with Bricktown stabbings

One of the men was stabbed in the neck and was rushed into surgery in critical condition, but all victims were expected to survive, according to the affidavit.

Captain Valerie Littlejohn with the Oklahoma City Police Department said police have not received any updates on victims and that updates usually only come if a victim dies of their wounds, she said.

While 10 people were injured in total, Littlejohn said at least four of those were stabbed and some received cuts from broken glass.

“I know one guy, he fell and cut his hand on glass, like a broken bottle, and I think someone got hit in the head with a bottle,” Littlejohn said.

The Oklahoma City council on Tuesday approved a new curfew of 9 p.m. for unaccompanied minors in Bricktown, which would not have affected the incident since the suspect was 18.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Pink Parrot bar to close down after Bricktown fight, stabbing