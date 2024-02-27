OKC's Will Rogers Airport may soon be approved for international flights

Airport authorities plan to open Oklahoma City to the world by the end of this year.

Specifically, one international gate at Will Rogers World Airport is expected to open after construction is complete. The Oklahoma City Airport Trust released bid documents for the construction of a Federal Inspection Station at the airport that will be staffed by Customs and Border Protection.

The airport finished expanding its terminal in 2021, which included a gate and boarding bridge to accommodate international flights. The current phase of construction will finish the space on the lower level of the terminal where international passengers are be cleared for entry into the United States.

“This project will bring non-stop international flights to Oklahoma City,” Director of Airports Jeff Mulder said. “This will raise our profile as a community and provide a great amenity for our residents and visitors.”

The anticipated cost for the project is $12 million and will be funded by airport revenues. It will be the first time, at least in the modern era of air travel regulation, that Oklahomans will be able to fly directly to another country.

Just because you build an international gate, however, doesn't mean airlines will come. Mulder told The Oklahoman that officials have been recruiting airlines to consider adding routes to OKC.

"We provide an incentive program that waives airport fees for an initial time period and provides marketing funds to promote the service," he said.

The state also ponies up cash through its Air Service Fund, which airports like WRWA can use alongside local funding to mitigate airlines' financial risk by starting new routes.

"We anticipate applying for and using that program to attract new service," Mulder said.

What international flights could OKC offer?

One of the big questions that Oklahomans might have is where international flights will go. So far, the most realistic scenario involves service between OKC and tourist destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Along with spring breakers and summer tourists heading south, there's also demand for seats heading to Oklahoma. OKC already has a Mexican and Guatemalan consulate, and the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine opened a year ago and has seen 120,000 visitors.

Mulder said he expects a few flights a week passing through the international gate, but said that number could grow if the market proves successful.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City airport plan to offer international flights in 2024