O'Keeffe PR launches Brand Steward Services; led by former P&G NA Regulatory and Technical External Relations Manager

Helps organizations evaluate business risks and advises on interaction with government agencies.

CINCINNATI, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Keeffe PR, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based content marketing and public relations agency, announces that Rick Hackman, former leader of North America Regulatory and Technical External Relations for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), has joined O'Keeffe to launch Brand Steward Services.

Brand Steward Services leverages Hackman's 33 years of P&G experience to advise companies and organizations on how to assess business risks, create plans to mitigate risks, and interact with government agencies in managing risk and crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Brand Steward Services guides organizations in addressing top threats to their brands, training key personnel, providing scenario planning, and developing respected external stakeholders who will stand by an organization in times of need.

While at P&G, Hackman led key interactions with critical regulatory agencies, developed relationships with key external stakeholders to build and protect the business, and led crisis preparedness and business continuity planning (BCP) for P&G North America. Hackman was instrumental in helping to resolve important product safety issues and challenges across a variety of brands, as well as co-creating P&G's North American Pandemic Flu Preparedness Plan. At O'Keeffe, Hackman will help organizations evaluate their product and business risks, develop action plans to mitigate risks and develop business-building relationships with professional and technical thought leaders.

Hackman's involvement broadens O'Keeffe's services to include:

New product launch guidance

Reputation management

Interaction with government agencies

Crisis preparedness and management

Risk communication

Stakeholder outreach and development

Scenario planning

Corporate governance

Product stewardship

Advisory board development.

About O'Keeffe PR

O'Keeffe PR is a public relations and content marketing agency that helps clients tell the right stories, to the right audiences, on the right channels. O'Keeffe specializes in both B2C and B2B outreach, with clients in industries ranging from technology and non-profit to retail, restaurant and CPG. O'Keeffe delivers outcomes that extend beyond the limitations of traditional PR methods and works to become a seamless extension of its clients' marketing teams. With the right mix of strategy and outreach, O'Keeffe drives awareness and creates opportunities to convert prospects into customers and advocates.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okeeffe-pr-launches-brand-steward-services-led-by-former-pg-na-regulatory-and-technical-external-relations-manager-301037524.html

SOURCE O'Keeffe PR