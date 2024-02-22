Okemos' Leah Elliott is this week's LSJ 'Student of the Week'

School districts across the Lansing area nominated students to be recognized as high achievers in an initiative from the Lansing State Journal.

The third week of the Student of the Week contest featured six high school students from Fulton, Grand Ledge, Okemos, Portland St. Patrick, Perry and DeWitt.

The next poll will be active Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 a.m.

Winner: Leah Elliott, Okemos High School

Leah won the 2024 Sarah Jane Venable Scholarship at the Lansing Art Gallery Student Exhibit Show. This $1,000 scholarship recognizes her as the most talented high school artist in the Lansing area, said her principal, Daniel Kemsley. Leah has also had artwork accepted into the MSUFCU Student Art Show in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, Leah won the Junior Portfolio Award in the Lansing Art Gallery Art Scholarship Student Show.

Other students recognized:

Anthony Trefil, Fulton High School: Anthony was nominated by his teacher Doris Patmon, who said she is inspired by his determination and endurance in tough situations, and added that he always tackles issues and challenges with a "positive, can-do" attitude.

Ashlee Walker, Grand Ledge High School: Ashlee is currently taking three AP courses, as well as a leadership class and a peer-to-peer support course to assist autistic students so they can be included and successful in high school. She also founded a freshman mentoring program, which pairs seniors with students new to the high school.

Olivia Pung, Portland St. Patrick High School: Olivia participates in the school's campus ministry team, and Principal Randy Hodge describes her as a natural leader. He said that "she is always pushing for more ways to provide encounters with Christ for herself and her fellow students."

Calena Stevens, Perry High School: Calena participates in the Student Council, National Honor Society, and Yearbook, and she is the student representative to the school board. Principal David Myron describes her as "an excellent student who is always helping when asked."

Genevieve Metevier, DeWitt High School: Genevieve is drum major in the marching band and plays varsity tennis. She takes AP classes and maintains a high GPA, while volunteering with various clubs. She will be attending Michigan State University next year for pre-law and will be in James Madison College.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Okemos' Leah Elliott is this week's LSJ 'Student of the Week'