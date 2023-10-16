Okemos man's Ukraine mission started with 1 ambulance. Community support ensures there'll be more

MERIDIAN TWP. — When the war between Russia and Ukraine was unfolding in March 2022, Ody Norkin of Okemos was reminded of his grandparents, who were born in Ukraine and died during the Holocaust in 1941.

This new war felt personal to him. He knew he needed to help.

So with a great desire and a little bit of direction from a rabbi in Odessa, Ukraine, Norkin headed to Romania and then Ukraine to deliver a much needed ambulance to transport injured people to safety. It was a tumultuous, dangerous and successful five-week journey.

That was the spring of 2022. Fast forward to today and Norkin has been back to Romania eight times and crossed the border into Ukraine on six occasions.

He has developed a strong team, both locally and abroad, to help with his mission. Lansing area businessman Steve Linder raised money for the project and accompanied Norkin on one trip. Lawyer David Mittleman raised funds and linked Norkin with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing.

While Norkin was away on the first trip, the Greater Lansing Jewish Federation was raising money for the project. Norkin said when he returned, Amy Shapiro, executive director of the federation, told him enough had been raised for a second ambulance.

"It was inappropriate for me to say that I was done when there was money available," Norkin said.

In the 18 months that has transpired, about $200,000 has been raised and used for medical supplies and ambulances. Norkin has spoken at Rotary clubs, retirement centers and other community groups to raise funds.

But most of the resources came from an email newsletter from the company Norkin founded, Michigan Flyer, that trumpeted his exploits. The newsletter goes out to 180,000 email addresses.

“The U.S. government gives military support, but humanitarian funds come from private organizations and faith-based organizations,” Norkin said.

So far, Norkin has purchased and delivered four ambulances, secured from Italy, France and Romania. One went to Odessa, two to Dnipro and one to Kyiv.

“The need is for trauma level C ambulances,” Norkin said. “We are usually purchasing, class A ambulances, called ambu-cabs here in the states. Not only did we have to buy the vehicles, but we also had to outfit them with lifesaving equipment such as breathing tubes, wound care, defibrillators and so on. When ambulances are purchased by local fire departments, they are all decked out with equipment, and the cost is about $300,000.

"All of the ambulances purchased were used, and we pick up the equipment wherever we can find it. Before I knew it, I was getting requests for lots of medical supplies from many places in Ukraine.”

One of his partners in this mission is Raj Wiener, who was public health director for the state of Michigan. Norkin at one time worked as a buyer for the state.

“We’ve known each other through the state and then through Rotary," Wiener said. "I was president of the Williamston chapter and Ody was president of the East Lansing chapter. We connected on a Michigan Flyer trip to Detroit when he casually mentioned what he was doing in Ukraine. 'Tell me more,' I said. I was all in by the time he finished his story. I told him that I wanted to be useful.”

Wiener used her contacts and began collecting supplies from hospitals.

“There was nothing glamorous about this," she said. "I matched up needs and organized Rotarians and loaded the supplies in containers. But it had to be precise because we will cross two borders. We received donations from Munson, Sparrow and Covenant hospitals and a nursing school in Saginaw Valley.”

Norkin said the DeWitt and Meridian Township fire departments also donated tools to remove people from burning buildings.

Norkin said Slotkin has been an asset throughout the process, cutting diplomatic red tape.

“Slotkin activated her Romanian connections," he said. "When I call the Romanian ambassador, he views me as a Slotkin worker, and that is invaluable.”

Because Norkin served as a tank commander in the Israeli 1973 war, he is aware of the dangers that are right around the corner in Ukraine.

“The Russians target Americans crossing the border over to Ukraine," he said. "One way is they track the American SIM card in our cell phones. I don’t think the trips are dangerous, but my family is concerned.”

In Dnipro during his last trip a surgeon pleaded with Norkin for a CT scanner with a surgical scope.

"They are using Czech, Soviet-era X-ray machines built in 1951. The surgeon said he needed a CT machine to help him with amputations. The old x-ray machines just did not do the trick.”

Norkin described the world of international humanitarian support as "unlike what I have been trained for in the business world, where you sign a contract with performance dates and delivery specified. When you rely on donations, you are watering down expectations from donors who can change the magnitude of their donation at any time. I was promised three Hummer ambulances, but the donor later reversed himself.”

How long will Norkin continue his life saving and dangerous missions to Ukraine?

“How long?” he said. "As long as we can continue to get support.”

Weiner said, “Ody is very focused and intense. No wasted time. You just can’t sit back and watch this. He’s the right person. The logistics are very complicated.”

