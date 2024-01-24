Okemos superintendent gets 38% raise, now highest paid in Ingham County

OKEMOS — Okemos Public Schools Superintendent John Hood started the year with a 38% increase in salary.

Hood's salary increased from $175,389 to $241,475. The increase was voted on during a special Board of Education meeting last month, with six board members voting in favor. Board member Katie Cavanaugh was absent. The district confirmed the contract details Tuesday.

Hood wasn't the only person in the district who saw a "wage adjustment," said Shannon Beczkiewicz, the communications and public relations specialist for Okemos Public Schools. Other school staff, including administrative assistants and media and technology specialists, received raises.

The pay increases for Hood and other staff were meant to be "comparable to the market," said Beczkiewicz, and in some cases were a "substantial bump."

Hood is now the highest paid superintendent in Ingham County, according to publicly available records.

Hood did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Board of Education President Mary Gebara.

Okemos used a third-party company to compile a list of "comparable schools" to determine what a pay increase should be. From this list, the salary adjustment was made.

Beczkiewicz said that the amount of work a superintendent does means a school wants to be able to pay them competitively, to retain the current superintendent and be able to hire a replacement if needed.

"The superintendent is the person overseeing up to 500 staff, all students and buildings." Beczkiewicz said. "It's not just curriculum or facilities."

Part of the reasoning behind the increases in pay for district administrators and staff was Okemos' status as a "top-tier school." Niche, a school ratings site, ranked Okemos as the fourth best district in Michigan for 2024. The site uses reviews and ratings from the public to compile its list.

"If we're a top-tier school, which we are, we need to be competitive to attract and retain top talent." Beczkiewicz said.

The other three schools ranked higher than Okemos on the list, Novi Public Schools, Troy Public Schools and Northville Public Schools, all have superintendents making less than Hood's new salary, despite having larger student populations. The district leader with the closest salary, Troy Superintendent Richard Machesky, makes $234,786, and oversees a student population of more than 12,000, according to online records. Okemos has about 4,500 students. Novi has 6,662 students and Northville has 7,144.

Superintendents in Lansing salary

Hood's salary is now the highest in Ingham County for public school districts. Holt Public Schools' superintendent, David Hornak, is the second highest paid with a yearly salary of $176,403, a difference of more than $65,000. About 4,923 students attend Holt Public Schools.

East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko makes $168,853 yearly. There are about 3,800 students in district.

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner makes $206,360 yearly. There are about 10,000 students in district.

Haslett Public Schools Superintendent, Steven Cook, makes $152,993 yearly. There are about 2,500 students in district.

Nearby in Eaton County, Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Bill Barnes makes $152,524 yearly. There are about 5,100 students in district.

