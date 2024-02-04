OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE: Stoutermire believes activities are group effort

Feb. 3—Jerri Stoutermire prefers using "we," "us" and "our" when talking about her activities.

"It's not me. It's not about Jerri at all, it's about us, it's about what we can do together," she said.

Stoutermire recalled learning community values from her family of educators. Her mother is longtime Muskogee educator Virginia Schoats. Her father was Albert Schoats, a coach at Manual Training High School and Langston University.

"I believe they had expectations of doing the absolute very best you could, growing up to be a productive citizen, someone who works in the community," Stoutermire said. "And you were going to church, that was a core of what we had in our home."

She said her parents always encouraged her and made sure she and her siblings were productive.

"Mom believed in work ethic — whatever you're doing, do the best you can," she said. "Whatever you're working toward, do the best you can."

Stoutermire said her father, being a coach, "had a competitive spirit in his being."

"And I believe that I do, too," she said.

In high school, Stoutermire was active in student council and chemistry. She recalled being interested in medicine and checked opportunities at a health careers program.

"There I discovered I didn't care for cadavers," she said. "I leaned more toward business, felt that should be good to learn finances and accounting."

She eventually found her way into education, but not in the classroom. She has been dean of adult education at Bacone College and an Oklahoma Procurement Technical Assistance Center coordinator at Indian Capital Technology Center.

For the past year or so, she has been exterior funding coordinator for Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.

Stoutermire is active in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She recently joined AKA sisters in their reading program at Cherokee Elementary.

She also is involved at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Represents Muskogee for desired living

Jerri Stoutermire puts her work ethic and competitive spirit to use when seeking grants for Muskogee County EMS.

She said her primary role is to find funding opportunities "to help the organization do, not only things they need, but also for programs."

"There are just so many things that go on here that I never knew until I started," Stoutermire said.

She said she tries to present Muskogee as a place where people want to be.

"Part of what you do in writing grants is talking about where you live," she said. "You are explaining how you are the best and are the most qualified and have the means to get things accomplished. I love talking about the wonderful aspects of Muskogee and how we have the ability to work together and want to work together. We want things to be better."

Education experience helps find career paths

Stoutermire says her experience in higher education helps her assist high school students through Alpha Kappa Alpha's career pathways program.

AKA members work help students learn education and career pathways, as well as how to finance college education.

"I have been able to work with a lot of the high school students on the pathway program," Stoutermire said. "Our group worked with them to make sure they had connectivity with different institutions of higher learning, talk about career pathways, what to major in, how to complete the FAFSA with their parents, how to complete scholarship applications. Those are things I am familiar with in higher education."

She said she focuses on sophomores and juniors.

"For me, it was organizing all those pieces, and bringing together subject matter experts who are part of our sorority," she said. "I would get people together from different institutions and video calls. We would talk about financial aid applications, go through a power point, make sure they knew about the deadline. We would work with parents as well."

Keeps active in church activities

Stoutermire also keeps active at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, especially around Thanksgiving. She and several sorority members help hand out food boxes during the Hands Halting Hunger giveaway.

"What we get to do is distribute the boxes and be there for any setup that's required and aid in any way that we can," she said. "I've done the hot chocolate and handing out paper goods, greet people. I helped people who come to the church and need direction."

Stoutermire said she's touched by what she sees.

"What I see are a lot of people who are there because they have a need to be there," she said. "I see a lot of people who are very kind and very friendly. There is so much ugly in the world — we're able to show some compassion. I've seen how many people come together on a very hectic day and do something for their fellow man."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"I was born here.and what brought me back here was we had finished earning our bachelor's degrees and we were wanting to be more around our family and we thought it was important our children know their grandparents. We came back to Muskogee with the idea and commitment to be good citizens here and to promote and prosper our community."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"The community. Muskogee County EMS is my best example. We have a community that cares about people. I am privileged to work with people whose mission it is to care for people and make positive contributions. They do that every single day."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"Our ability to talk about how we do things really well in the great community we are, showcasing and highlighting what we already do and what we already are. We have good leadership here and everyone works really well in their respective jobs."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"My mother, Virginia Schoats, is that person who has not only been my confidante, but she has been an exemplary figure in terms of mentorship and community involvement, commitment to education and commitment to young people and making a positive impact in everything she does."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"My children have participated in so many activities. They were part of the arts program at Sadler. My daughter was part of so many activities and sports at the high school. Bringing up my children in this environment has made so many wonderful memories for me."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Spending time with my family. That is one of my greatest joys. Being around my friends. I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and that is a group of women who are committed to being part of the community and being actively engaged in the community. We enjoy that time we spend together."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"A great community to raise a family. I believe we have a caring community that is worthy of talking about."