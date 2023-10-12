Okiepella performs benefit for Muskogee Community Food Pantry.

Oct. 11—Old standards, spirituals and pop tunes are among Blasts from the Past to be performed by the a capella group Okiepella this weekend.

The group, made up of local singers, will perform 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church.

The concert is free, but monetary and food donations to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry are encouraged.

Songs include such spirituals as "Wade in the Water" and "Down By the Riverside"

There also will be standards, such as "Yesterday," "What'll I Do" and "When I Fall in Love."

The group performs a capella, meaning without accompaniment.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This will be Okiepella's first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Muskogee in 2020.

Current performers are Peggy Harris, Cathy Hayes, Lisa Riley, Laurie Havron, Stephanie Payne, Erin McCawley, Meaghan McCawley, Bert Luton, Marsha Reynolds, Loryn Tolbert, Jeremy Jones, Eddie Yadon, Ken Herringshaw, Mike Dunn, Tim Matthews, Steve Thomson and John David Luton.