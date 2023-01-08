Oklahoma 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old brother to death, police say

A 12-year-old in Oklahoma is in custody after she allegedly stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said the stabbing happened on Thursday night around 11:43 p.m. while the children's parent was sleeping.

Police said that the parent learned about the incident when she was woken up by her 12-year-old, who told her that she stabbed her brother.

CPR was performed on the 9-year-old boy, who was taken to a local hospital where he died around 2:30 a.m.

BRYAN KOHBERGER CASE: SURVIVING ROOMMATE 'WAS SCARED TO DEATH' AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH SUSPECT, ATTORNEY SAYS

Tulsa Police Department cruiser

Tulsa police say that the 12-year-old female is being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.