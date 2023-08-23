Oklahoma activist groups sign letter to DOJ after charges dropped against officers
For the third time in as many months, an indictment of the former president appears to be imminent.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
Amazon, Meta and others are facing House scrutiny over claims they allow sales of recalled products.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
"Billy McFarland is selling tickets for Fyre Festival II and the only location information is 'Caribbean Sea.'"
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
VinFast's VF9 family-hauling crossover now has a formal range estimate. Can this help the fledgling EV builder get off the ground in the United States?
Japan is to release over 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, officials announced on Tuesday.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2.2% in July from the month before to an annualized rate of 4.07 million.
Most of our product subscriptions sit passively in the background and keep sending us things until we don’t want them anymore. Enter ScribeUp, a free subscription management company that is taking a proactive approach to that problem so that users aren’t charged for an unwanted subscription. CEO Jordan Mackler, who started the company in 2020 with Yohei Oka, told TechCrunch that they saw legacy solutions in two buckets: one that allowed users to find and cancel their subscriptions in an automated way, or two, provided users with the ability to proactively, but manually, manage subscription bills as they come in.
Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.
Two former members of the Trump administration said they did not recall him issuing an order to declassify documents found at his Florida home.
Run! The Drunk Elephant bronzing sensation is $38 at Amazon right now.
Match Group, the company behind dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid, is getting serious about its relationship with AI. After toying with some AI-powered features on Tinder, Match Group is taking things to the next level by appointing former Zynga head of growth Mark Kantor as vice president of innovation. Kantor, who also co-founded startups like Yellowbrick and Graffiti, will lead a small team of engineers and designers focused on bringing new technologies to Match Group's apps.
The 71-year-old Golden Bachelor is breaking "taboos" around sex and aging later life.
2024 GMC Hummer EV gets a slightly higher price. But instant discounts for two trims take MSRPs back to summer 2022 levels.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail a love letter to customization. Delivered during Pebble beach, one-off features include the watch and the champagne.