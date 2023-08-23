Oklahoma activist groups sign letter to DOJ after charges dropped against officers

TechCrunch

Most of our product subscriptions sit passively in the background and keep sending us things until we don’t want them anymore. Enter ScribeUp, a free subscription management company that is taking a proactive approach to that problem so that users aren’t charged for an unwanted subscription. CEO Jordan Mackler, who started the company in 2020 with Yohei Oka, told TechCrunch that they saw legacy solutions in two buckets: one that allowed users to find and cancel their subscriptions in an automated way, or two, provided users with the ability to proactively, but manually, manage subscription bills as they come in.