Oklahoma adding more Naloxone and fentanyl test strip vending machines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — According to the CDC, nearly 1 out of every 4,000 people in Oklahoma die from a drug overdose each year.

This prompted the state to install free naloxone and fentanyl test strip vending machines across Oklahoma.

So far, 22 vending machines have been installed. From those, more than 14,000 boxes of naloxone and 7,000 fentanyl test strips have been dispersed.

The State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (ODMHSAS) says its had trouble keeping up with demand, which is both good and bad.

20 more life-saving vending machines being added in Oklahoma

“We know that overdose deaths were continuing to trend upwards,” said Bonnie Campo, Senior Director of Public Relations for the ODMHSAS. “We said we have to save lives right now. We knew there was an abundant need in Oklahoma, but we’re restocking these about every day or every other day. They hold 100 boxes of naloxone. So we’re glad people are coming and taking them.”

While they can’t keep track of who takes them and if they ever get used, she says it is better to have and not need, than to need and not have.

Both the naloxone and fentanyl test strips in the vending machines are free. If you are interested in seeing if you have a vending machine near you, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.