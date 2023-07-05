Oklahoma AG asks SCOTUS to order new hearing for Richard Glossip

Jul. 5—Oklahoma's attorney general is asking the nation's highest court to throw out Richard Glossip's death sentence due to Glossip being convicted from false testimony.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May ordered a stay in the execution just days before the May 18, 2023 date to allow time for the court to consider two petitions his attorneys filed asking federal judges to reverse the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' denial of new hearings in the case.

Glossip was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill Barry Van Treese. Sneed is serving a life sentence for the murder after accepting a plea deal to testify against Glossip.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends following an independent review Sneed provided false testimony and prosecutors withheld evidence from the jury which sentenced Glossip to death.

"The conviction in this case was obtained through false testimony that the prosecution elicited but failed to correct from the most indispensable witness at Glossip's second trial — indeed, from the person who actually delivered the fatal blows to the victim and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid facing the death penalty himself," the brief states.

Court documents state Sneed told jurors he asked for some medicine for a cold from jail medical staff and he was given lithium "for some reason."

"I don't know why. I never seen no psychiatrist or anything," Sneed said during Glossip's second trial.

Drummond contends medical records uncovered during the independent review show Sneed was given lithium to treat his serious psychiatric condition and combined with his drug use "would have had a impact on his credibility and memory recall in addition to causing him to become potentially violent or suffer from paranoia."

The independent review states a box of evidence never before produced to Glossip's defense attorneys show prosecutors hid Sneed's psychiatric condition from jurors.

State appellate judges wrote in their April denial Glossip was "given unprecedented access to the prosecution files" and did not provide information "that would convince this Court to overturn the jury's determination that he is guilty of first-degree murder."

"If Sneed had accurately disclosed that he had seen a psychiatrist, then the defense would have likely learned of the serious nature of Sneed's psychiatric condition and the true reason for Sneed's lithium prescription," the AG's brief states. "With this information, plus Sneed's history of drug addiction, the state believes that a qualified defense attorney likely could have attacked, inter alia, Sneed's ability to properly recall key facts at the second trial and provide a viable alternative theory of the case that did not involve Glossip."

Briefs in support of Glossip were also filed by The Innocence Project and six legal scholars.

The Van Treese Family along with the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association filed a brief in opposition of Glossip's petition before the court.

"Enough is enough. The petition should be denied," the brief in opposition states.

No timeline for the court to make a ruling is known at this time. Glossip's stay of execution will be terminated if the court denies the motions.