Oklahoma AG refuses new hearing for Glossip, clemency hearing scheduled for death row inmate

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement after multiple legislators asked for a new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The legislators, led by Republican State Representative Kevin McDugle, believe that Glossip is an innocent man. Rep. McDugle claims that there is evidence that points to Glossip’s innocence.

However, O’Connor says he will not grant an evidentiary hearing.

“While my office has the utmost respect for the opinions of those members of the Legislature who wrote my office regarding this matter, it is the courts who are authorized to make decisions when claims of factual or legal innocence are raised on appeal,” said O’Connor. “With that in mind, I look to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to carefully consider the claims before it and render a decision that complies with Oklahoma law.”

Glossip was sentenced to death for a murder-for-hire in a 1997 deadly beating of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City. A clemency hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

If clemency is denied, Glossip will be executed on Sept. 22.