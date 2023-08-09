Oklahoma AG responds to lawmaker's inquiry for new DNA testing

Aug. 9—Oklahoma's Attorney General responded to an inquiry made by an Oklahoma lawmaker regarding DNA testing in a death row inmate's case as a billboard campaign about the case made its way to McAlester.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, last week asked AG Gentner Drummond to reprocess the DNA in the case of Anthony Sanchez after the lawmaker said in a letter to the AG's Office he believed "there is a significant issue with the processing of DNA evidence in death penalty cases in Oklahoma."

Drummond responded to Humphrey's inquiry, stating the AG's office has reviewed Sanchez's latest claims of issues with the DNA testing that helped convict him for the 1996 death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean "Juli" Busken.

"My team has investigated this claim and found it to be entirely without merit," Drummond wrote in a letter to Humphrey.

Supporters of Sanchez claim DNA evidence collected shows Buskin and Sanchez "are a 30-40% match" genetically and proves there is an issue with the DNA evidence that helped convict Sanchez, among other issues.

Drummond said his team consulted with DNA experts who said it is "common for unrelated individuals" to share alleles. According to the Oxford Dictionary, an allele is "one of two or more alternative forms of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome."

"Mr. Sanchez counted 9 alleles shared by both himself and Ms. Busken," Drummond wrote. "As the DNA profiles in this case each contain 30 alleles, Mr. Sanchez divided 9 by 30 to conclude that, according to the profiles, he and Ms. Busken must be 30% related. Because Mr. Sanchez and Ms. Busken are not related, Mr. Sanchez insists there is a problem with the DNA samples."

Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree murder for Busken's death. Court documents state Busken, of Benton, Arkansas, was a ballerina and had finished her last semester at the University of Oklahoma when she was abducted from her Norman apartment and later found dead at Lake Stanley Draper.

Story continues

Sanchez was convicted during a trial in 2006 after his DNA was found on a leotard belonging to Busken.

DNA testing done by the AG's office earlier this year after a motion was filed claiming Sanchez's father, who died in 2022, was the killer.

The results of the testing concluded that the DNA did not match Sanchez's father and a reverse paternity test was made on the DNA by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

"OSBI then did reverse paternity testing and determined that there is a 99.9% probability that Glen Sanchez is the father of the contributor of the DNA from the sperm sample on the leotard," Drummon wrote. "That is, there is a 99.9% chance that Glen Sanchez is the father of the person who murdered Juli Busken.

Drummond wrote in his letter to Humphrey his office is committed to justice in every case.

"In the case of Mr. Sanchez, as in nearly every other criminal conviction, our justice system has gotten it right," Drummond said.

Humphrey said in a Wednesday statement it appeared the offices were working toward the same goal.

"I am proud the public can witness the efforts made by both the attorney general and me to ensure Oklahomans can be certain of actual guilt before we carry out the death penalty," Humphrey said.

Billboards urging Oklahomans to visit www.FreeAnthonySanchez.com to watch a film that spells out issues of concern in Sanchez's case popped up in McAlester this week after first appearing last week in Oklahoma City and Norman.

The three billboards in the McAlester area are located on U.S. Highway 69, North Main Street and Monroe Avenue, and U.S. Highway 270 in Krebs.

"The prison where Oklahomans are executed is in McAlester," said Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action. "If anyone should be worried about innocent blood on their hands, it should be the people carrying out the executions."

Bonowitz said the billboards give prison employees who take part in the execution process an opportunity to look at Sanchez's case.

"We want to ensure that Oklahomans involved in executions have a chance to understand why we believe there is enough doubt about Anthony's guilty that a full reinvestigation is warranted," Bonowitz said.

The Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board was scheduled to conduct a clemency hearing for Sanchez on Wednesday, but it was canceled after Sanchez waived his right to the hearing.

Sanchez is currently scheduled to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Sept. 21, 2023. Sanchez was originally scheduled to be executed on April 6 before a state appellate court granted the Oklahoma AG's request for more time between executions in January.