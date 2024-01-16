Oklahoma’s annual Economic Impact of Travel report released

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The annual Economic Impact of Travel in Oklahoma report for the 2022 calendar year revealed tourism is booming in the state.

“Some people talk about Oklahoma and you hear it on the coast, especially like being a flyover state,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “But, that’s not the case anymore, we are becoming a destination state.”

The state’s tourism department set record-breaking numbers after the pandemic.

Oklahoma welcomed 18.3 million visitors in 2022, a 3.3% increase from the previous year.

“Which is 4.57 visitors per residence,” said Gov. Stitt. “Oklahoma also had the second largest year over year increase in travel spending, with visitors spending an average of almost $500 a night.”

That spending, totaling to $11.8 billion, a 12.3% increase from the previous record of $10.5 billion set in 2021.

“We are reporting the largest year over year percentage increase in travel spending in nearly a decade and a 60 to 1 return on investment on every dollar spent promoting our state,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma’s Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.

On Tuesday, Zumwalt said tourism is Oklahoma’s third-largest industry and is second only to oil and gas in bringing out-of-state dollars directly to Oklahoma.

The boost in tourism has also added thousands of jobs to the state. According to the report, direct travel-generated employment increased to over 103,000 with the addition of approximately 5,230 jobs in 2022. That’s a 5.3% increase in employment compared to 2021.

Zumwalt credits the success to aggressive marketing.

“OTRD’s job is to sell Oklahoma to the world,” said Zumwalt. “And the world is listening and choosing to come to Oklahoma.”

