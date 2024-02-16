Will Oklahoma get another snowstorm this winter? Next year? Here's the local outlook

While the groundhog did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring, an Oklahoma meteorologist warns that you never know what to expect with Oklahoma weather.

While the meteorological spring starts March 1, National Weather Service Norman meteorologist Nolan Meister said that's not always a sign that only warm days are ahead.

"Just because for the next, say 10 or so days, it's unlikely that we have winter weather, that doesn't mean that we're guaranteeing that it's time to put the shovels away and move on to spring entirely," Meister said.

Will it snow again in Oklahoma this winter?

Those feeling cheated out of a wintry wonderland this year — as well as those who dread each and every possible snow day — may be asking the question: When, if at all, will Oklahoma see snow again?

Will it be this winter, or will we have to wait until the season rolls around again?

Meister said there isn't any snow or ice on the horizon yet, but that doesn't mean it won't come.

Oklahoma severe weather alerts: Stay informed with what’s happening now

"A lot of times we get into this mode where we have a warm February and we assume you know, winter is over," Meister said. "And then the first week or the second week of March, we get one or two more winter weather events or even just one or two more really significant cooldowns."

In fact, of the top 10 Oklahoma snowstorms between 1951 and 2001, five took place in early to mid-March.

Oklahoma experiences mild winter so far

Snow covers the ground in northwest Oklahoma City after a winter storm in Oklahoma City, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Compared to previous years, Meister said so far this winter has been mild.

"It's been wet, but it's also been pretty warm," Meister said. "So we've managed to avoid too many impactful winter weather events."

So far this winter, Oklahoma City has received 3.3 inches of snow, far below the annual average of 8 inches.

In Lawton and Stillwater, 2 inches of snow have fallen this winter.

How to prepare for Oklahoma weather

No matter the season, Oklahomans have to deal with major weather events year-round.

"We always want people to remember in Oklahoma, we are prone to having impactful weather, be it winter weather, severe weather, flooding," Meister said. "And so, regardless of the calendar, one of the biggest things we emphasize is just making sure that you have ways to pay attention to your local forecast, so that you're prepared for what's coming next."

More: Can it ever really be too cold to exercise, or is that just an excuse?

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Will it snow again in Oklahoma this winter? Here's what to know